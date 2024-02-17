In Izhevsk, Russia, Building Where Uavs Produced Burned At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, a large fire broke out in the Russian arms factory in Izhevsk, a city that was used for the production of UAVs past year.

This was reported on the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform reported.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, a production building at Ordzhonikidze 2 street was on fire. The fire covered an area of 3500 square meters.

The activities of the enterprise where the fire occurred are related to the production of professional detergents and disinfectants, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. However, ASTRA noted that the premises at the address, which is registered to the chemical company Izhsyntez-Khimprom and the Novyi Dim shopping center, according to media reports, were used for the production of drones in past year.

As reported, in early February, an explosion and a large fire occurred at the Votkinsk plant, 50 km from Izhevsk. This plant, among other things, produces missiles and ammunition for the Iskander and Tochka-U systems.