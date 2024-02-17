Border Guards Repel Enemy Drone Attack In Zaporizhzhia Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia direction, border guards used anti-drone guns to neutralize nine enemy FPV drones.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.
Armed with anti-drone rifles, border guards completely destroyed the Russian unmanned aircraft, which they used to hit Ukrainian positions, the SBGS noted.
Operators of the technological rifle jammed the signal of the enemy FPV drones and changed their course.
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated about 401,350 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.
