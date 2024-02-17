Kuleba After Meeting With Blinken: We Are Working On Solutions To Continue U.S. Military Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the current priority needs of Ukrainian defenders and presented arguments for the provision of ATACMS long-range missiles.

Kuleba announced this on the X social media platform following his meeting with Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

"I met with Secretary Blinken in Munich to discuss the continued U.S. support for Ukraine. I thanked him for everything the United States has already done for Ukraine. I also communicated the sense of urgency and the current priority needs of Ukraine's defenders: ammunition, air defense, and long-range capabilities. In this context, I presented arguments for providing Ukraine with 300 km+ range ATACMS missiles," he said.

Kuleba stressed that continued U.S. military aid is critical, adding that the two countries are actively working together on solutions. According to him, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the U.S. will continue to mobilize the support.

Blinken, in turn, also wrote about this meeting on X : "The United States is committed to Ukraine's defense and its future. Today in Munich, I spoke with Dmytro Kuleba about U.S. support for recovery efforts and a free and prosperous Ukraine."