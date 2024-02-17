KP Chief Minister-Designate Ali Amin Gandapur Unveils Government's Top Priorities

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister-designate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has revealed the primary agenda for his government, emphasizing the importance of restoring cultural values and traditions in the province.

Gandapur expressed concern over the impact of brutality and lawlessness on KP, pledging to prioritize respect for cultural norms, ensuring citizens' safety, and establishing public peace.

Upon assuming office, Gandapur announced the restoration of health cards for the entire province, alongside the establishment of langar houses and shelters for the less fortunate.

He committed to providing free legal assistance to women, safeguarding their Shariah and legal rights, and vowed to uphold the rule of law. Gandapur asserted that those contributing to lawlessness would be held accountable.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by martyrs, the Chief Minister-designate pledged a special package for their families. Gandapur outlined plans to enhance the province's financial independence by developing its resources and focusing on the overall welfare of its citizens.