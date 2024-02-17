Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138309 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr. Vjosa Osmani, on her country's national day.

3138321 KUWAIT -- All personnel and cadres of the Ministry of Information are preoccupied with executing the ministry's programs marking the State of Kuwait's 63rd Anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, "Kuwait Glory and Pride."



3138310 WASHINGTON -- A US judge has ordered former president Donald Trump and his companies to pay USD 355 million worth of fines for fraud.

3138314 KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 1.52 to reach USD 82.33 on Friday, compared with USD 80.81 on Thursday.

3138317 KUWAIT -- In a groundbreaking move during (COP 28) in the UAE, the United Nations unveiled an unprecedented initiative to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in the battle against climate change. (news report)



