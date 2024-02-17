German Chancellor Asks Israel To Abide By International Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israeli to stick to international law during its aggression on Gaza.

Speaking at a discussion panel on Saturday during the 60th Munich Security Conference, Scholz said the method through which the war is launched should be compatible with international law.

He added that the German government pays much attention to this matter in all talks.

Scholz's statement came at a time when it gets ready to launch an attack on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

He reiterated his country's unwavering position regarding the two-state solution.

He said that Germany supports a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East based on a state for Palestinians and another one to Israelis.

Scholz also called on Israel to confront acts of violence committed by settlers in the occupied West Bank, noting that these acts undermine efforts of peace between Palestinians and Israelis. (end)

