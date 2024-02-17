Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will see moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds and slight dust at times, becomes hazy to misty by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds to partly cloudy later, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 23 knot at places, shifts to northwesterly later. Offshore, it will be southeasterly 08 to 18 knot, gusting to 24 knot, northwesterly by night.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 09 km or 03 km or less at places by night, while offshore, it will be 05 to 09 km.

Sea state inshore will be 01 to 04 feet, rises to 05 feet at times. Offshore, it will be 02 to 05 feet, rises to 08 feet at times.

Area

High Tide

Low Tide

Min

Messaid

01:41 **:**

08:33 18:14

25

Wakrah:

09:58 **:**

06:23 17:56

21

Doha:

08:32 **:**

05:09 17:04

22

Al Khor:

07:52 23:37

03:10 16:04

21

Ruwais

10:31 23:15

04:31 16:44

21

Dukhan:

03:02 15:34

09:16 21:43

20

Abu Samra

02:56 15:35

09:10 20:42

20

Sunrise: 06:06 LT

Sunset: 17:28 LT

