Since Beginning Of Full-Scale War, National Security And Defense Council Holds 113 Meetings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has held 113 meetings.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been fewer public manifestations of the National Security and Defense Council's work. However, 113 meetings of the NSDC were held during this period. Not all of them are public. After each meeting, the President issues relevant orders. The work continues," he said.

According to him, the NSDC has not stopped working for a day since February 24, 2022. The National Security and Defense Council apparatus works 24 hours a day.

"The existing powers have been expanded to include the military component. The workload in this area has increased. But other units are also fully loaded. The NSDC apparatus is working as it should during martial law," Danilov said.

He added that the National Security and Defense Council is working hard on sanctions. In particular, in early February, it launched a portal with lists of legal entities and individuals to whom Ukraine has imposed sanctions.

Danilov also said that some of the NSDC employees were at the frontline.

As reported earlier, the National Security and Defense Council said that the financing of the security and defense sector of Ukraine in January 2024 was carried out in full.