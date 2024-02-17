In Frontline, 90 Engagements Take Place Over Past Day, Ukrainian Aviation Conducts 11 Strikes Against Enemy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of enemy concentration.

this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day of February 16, there were 90x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 8x missile and 55x air strikes, 137x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential apartment blocks and private houses, healthcare institutions, as well critical infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Air strikes hit Udy, Hatyshche, Katerynivka (Kharkiv oblast), Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Rozdolivka, Terny, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Lastochkyne, and Oleksandropil' (Donetsk oblast).

More than 110x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 3x enemy attacks near Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 17x adversary attacks in the vicinities of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk oblast), and Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13x attacks of the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 38x enemy attacks in the vicinity of Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, west of Berdychi, and 5x more attacks near Pervomais'ke and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders used air support as they made 12x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Novopavlivka axis: no adversary offensive (assault) operations reported.

Zaporizhzhia axis: the enemy made 3x unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops southeast of Mala Tokmachka.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions. For instance, the adversary launched 4x unsuccessful assaults during the day of February 16.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers conduct active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of February 16, Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 11x concentrations of troops and 1x anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x concentrations of troops, 2x areas of artillery systems' firing positions, 1x ammunition depot, 2x radar stations, and 2x air defense systems of the russian invaders.