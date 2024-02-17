(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) National Search and Rescue Centre successfully concludes 3rd edition of International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition







NSRC entered into strategic partnerships with various partners and specialised institutions during the event to further enhance search and rescue services

Abu Dhabi, February 16 , 2024 : Held under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed

bin Mubarak

Fadel Al Mazrouei,

Minister

of State for Defence Affairs, the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) successfully concluded the third edition of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC) 2024, a premier global event focused on featuring cutting-edge innovations and best practices in search and rescue sector.





Originally to be held from February 12 to 14, 2024 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event experienced an overwhelming response from participants and visitors, prompting an extension of an extra day to accommodate the notable turnout. The INSRC 2024 witnessed broad participation from major international companies operating in the search and rescue sector, attracting a diverse range of experts, decision-makers, researchers, and specialists.





Throughout the event, attendees engaged in insightful discussions, workshops, and presentations highlighting the latest advancements and technologies in search and rescue, with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, the INSRC 2024 served as a platform for academic and research institutions to raise public awareness about the significance of search and rescue, and emergency response operations. The event also aimed at equipping university students with practical skills and experiences, encouraging them to pursue careers in this vital field. The event further highlighted the profound human element associated with working in this field.





One of the significant highlights of the INSRC 2024 was its focus on acknowledging the crucial contribution of women in search and rescue operations. The event celebrated the achievements of female personnel who have demonstrated exceptional competence and efficiency in executing search and rescue missions, underscoring the importance of empowering women and promoting their active involvement across diverse professional domains.





During the event, several memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and collaboration between NSRC and various partners and specialised institutions, including Emirates Auctions and Dubai Petroleum, were forged to further enhance search and rescue services and manage its related operations. In addition, the Center entered into agreements with Bayanat, Falcon Aviation Services, and AeroGulf to establish collaborative frameworks for the implementation and operation of Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT).





Colonel Staff Pilot/ Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) , said:“We are extremely proud of the resounding success of the third edition of INSRC 2024. This event served as a significant global platform that brought together industry leaders, who showcased the latest advancements in search and rescue methodologies and innovations. It also provided an opportunity to address the challenges faced in this vital sector and explore potential solutions, shaping the future of the sector. INSRC 2024 significantly bolstered the NSRC's leading position in the industry, fostering strategic partnerships through collaborative agreements with esteemed institutions. These partnerships are in line with the directives of our wise leadership to foster cooperation, innovation, and the integration of cutting-edge technology in advancing search and rescue endeavors. I would like to take this moment to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone involved in this field. Your unwavering dedication and sacrifices in saving lives and protecting public safety are sincerely commendable.”





The

International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition was held in collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the Cyber Security Council. Etisalat, GAL, and Abu Dhabi Aviation were the platinum sponsors of the event while Bayanat, Bill Textron, Airlink International, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Leonardo were the golden sponsors. Meanwhile, the silver sponsors of the event included Mass Virtual, Abu Dhabi Health Services SEHA, Emirates Auctions, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, and Rabdan Academy.

