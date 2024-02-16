(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Whether you're a small local company dealing with negative online reviews or a large movie studio or company hiring a crisis management firm to deal with increased scrutiny from the media, online, and the general public, the stakes are higher than ever to be perceived in a favorable light. A negative perception of your company or brand, can have disastrous consequences for your company's stability and revenue.
The truth is most people still do believe what they read and 97% of potential customers will have searched online for reviews of your business before they decide to either work with you or make a purchase. In today's world, creating an external and internal reputation management & brand resilience plan is essential for long-term success.
So where do you begin in implementing a company-wide watertight reputation management & brand resilience plan? One that protects and can even help turn a potentially negative situation into a positive one? What partners do you need to work with?
Join 120+ PR/Marketing & Communications professionals for Industry's ONLY 'TED-Style' Reputation & Brand Resilience Summit. Hear from 25+ cross-industry speakers discussing their front-line experiences of planning, contingency & recovery while managing internal and public communications in often challenging, fast-moving situations. Learn the do's and don'ts and receive invaluable actionable takeaway strategies for future success.
25+ Industry-led Speakers 120+ Senior Participants 12+ Networking Hours
Previous Summit Themes Included:
Building a new corporate culture in living rooms and home offices Black Out Tuesday: Were companies practicing advocacy or performative activism? Telehealth: Lessons for Reputation Brand resilience anytime anywhere Communicating through crisis The importance of staff trust when navigating an external crisis Measuring social media strategy in the new normal Hands-on education during COVID: Reinventing your marketing strategy for the new norm Innovation and brand resilience coming out of the pandemic Why the business card isn't dead...just yet Using media intelligence to combat disinformation
Speakers
Previous Speakers Included:
Georgette Pascale
Founder & CEO
Pascale Communications
Alechia Reese
Director of Public Relations & Creative Marketing
The PowHERful Foundation
Kati Murphy
Executive Director of Public Affairs
The Art Institute of Chicago
Richard Crompton
VP Corporate Communications
Cayuga Centers
Hunter Hoffmann
SVP, Global Marketing and Communications
Amtrust Financial Services
Tori Oman Carter
Global Public Affairs
KFC Yum! Brands
Tom Albright
President & CEO
Recros Medica
Frederik Bjorndal
Corporate Press Manager
Novozymes
Sheila Doyle
Managing Director
High Falls Hemp
Ken Wisnefski
Founder & CEO
Webimax
Stephen Madden
Editor in Chief
Haymarket Media
Brandi Boatner
Social and Influencer Communications Lead, Global Markets
IBM
