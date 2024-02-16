Azerbaijani Companies Increasingly Apply For Procedure Of Internal Processing Of Goods In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Some, 85 percent
growth in the value of imported goods for the customs procedure of
internal processing for export purposes and 77 percent growth in
the number of companies using this procedure were recorded last
year compared to 2022, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry
of Economy.
"The special customs procedure for internal processing carried
out in Azerbaijan consists of importation of certain goods into the
territory of the country for their exportation after processing
operations without levying customs duties and taxes, including VAT.
Processing operations are understood as preparation, processing,
re-processing, and repair of goods. The placement of goods in our
country under the special customs procedure of inward processing is
mainly in two ways - for repair and processing. The procedure is
applied to the development of manufacturing and service industries
to promote export activities. Until now, several changes have been
made to the rules for placing goods under the special customs
procedure of inward processing. As a result of the changes, the
owner of the procedure has been given the possibility, based on an
order contract as well as a sales contract, to import raw materials
or materials from the desired country to Azerbaijan and export them
to a buyer in the desired country by processing them within the
time limits stipulated by the legislation.
In addition, the mandatory guarantee of the payment of customs
debts has been canceled and the process of drawing up documents for
obtaining authorization to use the procedure has been simplified.
Analysis of business entities' applications for the procedure shows
that after after the cancellation of the warranty requirement in
May 2022, the procedure started to be used more actively. At the
same time, new businesses joined the procedure after the
possibility of using the procedure on the basis of a sale and
purchase agreement was created in April 2023," the statement from
the agency says.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.