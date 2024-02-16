Indian Embassy In Baku Hosts Promotional Event For Ceramic Tiles And Granite (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) On February 8, 2024, the Indian Embassy in Baku organized a
significant event to promote Indian ceramic tiles and granite among
Azerbaijan's leading importers of ceramic tiles and construction
materials. The event served as a platform to highlight the superior
quality and cost-effectiveness of Indian ceramics and granite,
fostering stronger trade ties between India and Azerbaijan.
Mr. Sridharan Madhusudhanan, the Ambassador of India to
Azerbaijan, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the global acclaim
for Indian ceramic products. He encouraged Azerbaijani importers to
consider the unmatched quality and competitive pricing of Indian
ceramic tiles and granite for their procurement needs.
Adding to the event's informative agenda, Mr. Sanjay Jain,
Counsellor, presented a detailed overview of the Indian ceramic
tiles and granite industry through a comprehensive PowerPoint
presentation. He highlighted the use of modern technology and
innovative designs in the production of these materials in India,
showcasing the country's advancements in the sector.
An eight-member delegation of Indian exporters specializing in
ceramic tiles and granite came from India to Azerbaijan to
participate in the vent. The delegation, led by a representative
from CAPEXIL (Chemical and Allied Products Export Promotion Council
of India), engaged in productive business-to-business (B2B)
meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts, exploring
opportunities for collaboration and trade expansion.
The event concluded on a high note with an interactive Q&A
session, where Indian exporters discussed their product offerings
in detail. Azerbaijani participants shared their positive
experiences and the benefits of trading with Indian partners,
reflecting the potential for growth in bilateral trade relations.
The Indian Embassy officials assured their continuous support to
Azerbaijani traders in their endeavours to source high-quality
Indian ceramic tiles, reinforcing the commitment to mutual economic
cooperation.
To cap off the successful event, participants were treated to a
special Indian dinner, offering a taste of India's rich culinary
heritage and further enhancing the cultural exchange between the
two countries.
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.