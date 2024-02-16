Saudi's Ministry Of Interior Transforms The Future Of Policing With Zenith Technologies' Disruptive AI-Drone-Embedded Eagleeye Lightbar

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The groundbreaking Eagle Eye technology embedded within the celebrated Saudi manufactured LUCID electric smart patrol vehicle, showcased at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – February, 2024 – Zenith Technologies, a global leader in innovative, game-changer technologies in the Homeland Security space, proudly announces the integration of its cutting-edge AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol with Saudi Arabia's first Lucid police patrol of the future, showcased at the World Defense Show in Riyadh during 4th – 8th February, 2024.

The World Defense Show provided a fitting platform for the debut of this groundbreaking collaboration between Zenith Technologies and Saudi Arabia's first electric police patrol vehicle, Lucid. The Lucid electric vehicle, leveraging Zenith's AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol platform , was prominently displayed at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion during the event, and led the Riyadh-city wide parade of security vehicles, symbolizing a significant milestone in the evolution of homeland security solutions in the region.

Zenith Technologies' AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol, renowned for its advanced capabilities in real-time threat detection and situational awareness, was seamlessly integrated into the vehicle fusing an unprecedented level of AI-led transformation into Saudi Arabia's security patrol fleet. This significant event further positions Zenith's technology with an instrumental potential in the nation's defense and security infrastructure, and underscores the fusion of state-of-the-art technologies and visionary leadership, driving Saudi Arabia's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and the advent of a flourishing tourism industry.

The latest innovation in Zenith Technologies' AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol represents a revolutionary advancement in holistic and visionary intelligent patrol capabilities. Serving as the world's first lightbar-embedded AI drone, where real-time disparate intelligence is communicated to police headquarters that aids in the identification of major crime, on-road offenders, and minor infringements with an AI EagleEye precision. The platform embeds innovative technologies within a Policing Patrol lightbar, leveraging six embedded AI cameras that provide real-time streaming of 360-degree situational awareness; Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Face-Recognition (Fr); Speed-enforcement in addition to a plethora of other AI-deep learning correlated data points. This empowers law enforcement's capacities to respond swiftly and effectively to security threats. Zenith's uniquely disruptive proposition is in its AI-drone that extenuates those capabilities from the Patrol vehicle into the Sky, streaming footage and key information to central command at a press of a button, whether that be a traffic jam or a serious search and rescue situation.

Russell Hammad, Founder and CEO of Zenith Technologies, commented,“We are deeply honored to collaborate with the esteemed team at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior and Lucid on this groundbreaking initiative, pioneering the integration of AI-driven and holistic situation awareness' technological prowess into their homeland security ecosystem. The deployment of Zenith's AI EagleEye Intelligent Patrol platform on the impressively stylish Lucid electric vehicle is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering forward-thinking innovative solutions that not only meets but augments the evolving standards of Saudi Arabia's security and defense 2030 Vision.”

“At Zenith Technologies, we recognize the critical importance of staying ahead of emerging threats and challenges in today's dynamic security landscape. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we empower nations to proactively address security concerns and protect their citizens with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Our collaboration with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior digital transformation team signifies a shared vision for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to safeguard communities and ensure peace and stability. Together, we are shaping the future of law enforcement and homeland security, setting new benchmarks for excellence and resilience in the face of evolving threats,” added Hammad.

As Saudi Arabia continues to embrace transformative technologies to bolster its security capabilities, Zenith Technologies remains at the forefront, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower nations to safeguard their interests in an increasingly complex global landscape.

About Zenith Technologies:

Zenith Technologies, an Australian company with an established presence in the United Kingdom and the Middle East since 2008, has evolved to be a globally leading force in transcending the landscape of the physical and cyber security terrain. Zenith has empowered AI-correlated analytics in Law Enforcement; wider Homeland Security and Governmental security apparatus across the Middle East. Zenith is honored to have embraced the ethos and transformative mindset of leading security institutions as the Dubai Police over the past 15 years, who have unequivocally embraced Zenith's disruptive vision in law enforcement. Zenith Technologies extends its regional progress into the illustrious and digital-age savvy paradigm shift of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other reputed regional players. Zenith has been synonymous with a plethora of technological advancements alongside the likes of Dubai Police, and continues to do so by disrupting its own technologies with reiterations of further world's first advancements in the Intelligent Patrol and the future of global Policing.