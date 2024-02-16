Abhimanyu Singh Goes Grey For Rajkumar Santoshi’S ‘Lahore 1947’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947' starring Sunny Deol. The filmmaker said that Abhimanyu's intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable.

Santoshi said:“Usually, whenever we think of a villain's character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji but we have to look forward and see who's taking the baton ahead.”

“Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry.”

Abhimanyu Singh predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. He has vast experience working in films such as Lakshya, Dhol, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among many others.

Talking about 'Lahore 1947', Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.

