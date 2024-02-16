Shrimad Bhagavad Gita To Be Incorporated Into AAFT's Syllabus

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, February 10, 2024: The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, revered as a timeless scripture embodying profound philosophical wisdom, is set to become an integral part of the academic curriculum at AAFT University. This sacred spiritual text, known colloquially as the Gita, offers profound insights into life's complexities and provides invaluable guidance on ethics, duty, spirituality, and self-realization.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in contemporary education. Recognizing its ethical foundation, Dr. Marwah announced the appointment of Satya Deo as the Professor for Gita studies at AAFT.



The Bhagavad Gitaï¿1⁄2s emphasis on ethical conduct and moral values resonates deeply with the ethos of academia. Dr. Marwah underscored the importance of integrating these timeless principles into the educational framework, believing it will instill integrity, honesty, and compassion in students.



By immersing themselves in the teachings of the Gita, students will gain profound insights into leading righteous lives and making ethical choices. Satya Deo Rai, appointed as the professor for Gita studies, highlighted the holistic benefits of studying the Gita, including stress management, value-based education, and enhanced life skills and decision-making capabilities.



This strategic integration of the Bhagavad Gita into AAFT Universityï¿1⁄2s curriculum reaffirms the institutionï¿1⁄2s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals equipped with both academic knowledge and moral integrity.





