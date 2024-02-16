Deadline Alert: Easily File W2 W3 Forms With Ezw2 Software On Jan 31

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 15, 2024 3:58 am - (1888PressRelease) ezW2 software is approved by SSA to print W2 and W3 on white paper. No red forms are required. File tax forms today and download ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.

Austin-San Marcos, TX - January 31 due date approaches, Halfpricesoft urges businesses and tax professionals to take advantage of ezW2 software, which has been approved by SSA to print All W2 and W3 forms on white paper. This user-friendly software streamlines the tax filing process, ensuring accuracy and compliance with IRS requirements.

“ezW2 2023 software is now available for last minute tax filers to file W2 and W3 forms in time,” said Halfpricesoft Founder, Dr. Ge,“To ensure clients receive the support they need, halfpricesoft team will be providing extended support hours on January 31 for any tax reporting-related queries.”

ezW2 clients can now import data from .csv file, QuickBooks IIF file and last year's data. Businesses and tax professionals are encouraged to act now to ensure compliance and avoid late filing penalties. New clients are welcome to download the free trial version with no obligation at

The main features included in the latest version include:

- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no re-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

-ezW2 can print 1099-nec recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms therefore ezW2 will have to be printed on red-ink forms for 1099-nec copy A and 1096.

-ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily, saving on mailing costs

-ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites (Additional fee for efile version).

-ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file, QuickBooks IIF file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one.

-ezW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 7 and Vista.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2023 software is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft developing team is confident that this tax software is straightforward enough for the new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at:

Halfpricesoft is a provider of easy-to-use 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. Halfpricesoft was founded in 2003 in an effort to provide valuable software to business owners that was less expensive and complex than what was on the market at the time. The company wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable, and completely risk free. Today Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.