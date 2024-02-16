More Than 37,000 Infrastructure Facilities Restored Last Year PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, with the support of international partners, over 37,000 facilities damaged or destroyed due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine were restored.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the presentation of the Third Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment for Ukraine (RDNA3) with the participation of the World Bank, Ukrinform reports, referring to the PM's Telegram channel.



“The Government of Ukraine, with the support of international partners, continues to implement the rapid recovery program. Last year, we restored over 37,000 facilities.," he informed.

The Prime Minister stated that the affected structures comprised of approximately 23,000 residential buildings, 685 schools and kindergartens, 390 hospitals and social institutions, over 9,000 critical infrastructure facilities, and 138 road and rail bridges.

Shmyhal emphasized that the main principle of rebuilding Ukraine is to 'build back better.'

“This means prioritizing safety, reliability, inclusiveness, energy efficiency, and environmental friendliness.

As reported, according to the updated Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA3), as of December 31, 2023, the total cost of rebuilding and restoring Ukraine in the next decade is $486 billion.