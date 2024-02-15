KAATSU Global, Inc. Celebrates A Decade Of Pioneering Blood Flow Restriction Training And Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A KAATSU user relaxing poolside while utilizing the Bluetooth-enabled B2 model.

KAATSU Global marks 10 years of leading the BFR movement-transforming fitness, rehab, and longevity.

- Steven MunatonesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month marks the 10th anniversary of KAATSU Global Inc., which pioneered the development and dissemination of blood flow restriction (BFR) technology, equipment, and therapy. KAATSU Global has grown from a visionary concept created in Japan to the world leader in BFR, serving pro athletes, military personnel, seniors as old as 104, celebrities across various media, and anyone seeking innovative, convenient, and effective solutions to health and longevity.KAATSU produces patented and pneumatic AirBands that users gently wrap around their upper arms or upper legs. These AirBands connect to a controller that precisely modifies the blood flow in the limbs at specifically timed intervals. Whether lightly or intensely exercising or sitting completely still, KAATSU creates a cascade of physiological effects that enhance physical performance, assist rehabilitation, and improve metabolic health.“Low-intensity workouts can now produce remarkably similar outcomes to high-intensity training,” reflects co-founder Steven Munatones, who launched KAATSU Global from his home nearly a decade ago with Japanese inventor Dr. Yoshiaki Sato.“But KAATSU isn't just a device for athletes and soldiers to effortlessly build muscle. Primarily, people over the age of 50 are using KAATSU to maintain muscle mass into old age, staving off the onset of sarcopenia and rapidly healing injuries. Physical therapists are using KAATSU to accelerate the recovery of patients with limited range of motion and mobility. We remain focused on how KAATSU can improve lifespan, healthspan, and cognitive awareness.”Backed by peer-reviewed data and hundreds of studies, the use of KAATSU, the Original BFR, is associated with improvements in muscle mass, cardiovascular performance, glucose and mitochondrial metabolism, the healing of brain trauma, and preventing orthopedic degradation. KAATSU has logged over 20 million individual sessions conducted in 70 countries worldwide while earning the praise of longevity advocates Dr. Joe Mercola and Dr. Peter Attia, hundreds of world-class athletes, and most importantly, those over 65 who want to age gracefully. Despite the success that KAATSU has experienced in recent years, Munatones maintains that KAATSU's journey has just begun.“There is not a single human on planet Earth that would not benefit from KAATSU,” says Munatones.“Our goal is to use KAATSU as a lever to positively impact the health of millions and improve the lives of as many people as possible. We can address the needs and goals of everyone in every home.”About KAATSU Global, Inc.Co-founded by Steven Munatones in Huntington Beach, California and inspired by the groundbreaking work of Dr. Yoshiaki Sato, KAATSU Global, Inc. is the pioneer and world leader in Blood Flow Restriction training and therapy. With a focus on safety, innovation, and accessibility, KAATSU continues to revolutionize how we think about health, rehabilitation, and longevity. For more information on KAATSU Global and its revolutionary products, contact CEO Steven Munatones at ....

Steven Munatones

KAATSU Global, In.c

+1 714-305-7374

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube