Malaysian Firm Wins Major Consultancy Contracts In Iraq

The Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister has confirmed that the Malaysian company HSS Engineers will be the approved consultant to the two newly-announced major projects, the Baghdad Metro and the Najaf-Karbala Express Train.

Tenders for the construction of these projects were announced in recent days.

Full statement from the PMO:

After the announcement of the projects (Baghdad Metro, Najaf-Karbala High-Speed Rail), there has been circulation of some inaccurate and misleading information through various media outlets and social media platforms. Therefore, it is necessary to clarify to the esteemed public through the following facts:

1. The approved consultant for the project is a consortium comprising the Malaysian company (HSS) and its regional partner accredited for executing its projects in the Middle East and North Africa (CHSS). This consortium possesses extensive global experience spanning decades in the field of train systems and the infrastructure that operates them. They were selected after reviewing a range of similar works and successful previous experiences, and their information and works have been authenticated through official channels by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Iraqi Embassy in Malaysia.

2. As part of the government's efforts to choose the best methods for implementing vital programs, a specialized government team was formed, consisting of all relevant authorities (Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Transport, Baghdad Municipality, specialized advisors in transportation affairs). After extensive study, the economic model was changed from implementation through the government budget to implementation through investment by international companies. This ensures the implementation of the projects in a manner that does not burden the government budget, differing from what was proposed in previous years (government implementation).

3. Given that these strategic projects require the utilization of advanced global expertise, there was a need to rely on international experiences. Therefore, the government proceeded to contract with the global consultancy consortium for an amount lower than that approved in Cabinet Decision No. 23753, which was based on the previous economic model (government implementation). The contract with the consultancy consortium is limited to conducting audit and supervision works on behalf of the government. This will contribute to cost reduction and obtaining the best specifications for this vital and large-scale project. Following professional technical and legal negotiations, it was agreed that the value of the consultancy contract would not exceed 0.6% of the total project value (less than the maximum stipulated in the government contract implementation instructions, which is 0.8%). It is also emphasized that the consultancy contract amount will be borne by the project investor in the future (not the government).

4. During the launch event of the projects, all this information was presented through explanatory videos that were shown, in addition to clarifications provided during television interviews by the Secretary of Baghdad, the Prime Minister's Advisor for Transport Affairs, and the responsible officials in the Ministry of Transport.

We urge the media to exercise accuracy in conveying the facts and verify information from its official sources to avoid disseminating incorrect information. In this context, we emphasize the importance of the media and its ability to contribute to driving the economy and serving the country.

