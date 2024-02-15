Germany Replaces Japan As World's Third Largest Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the end of last year, Japan gave way to Germany as the
third-largest economy in the world by nominal GDP in dollar terms, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
According to information released by the Cabinet of Ministers of
Japan, the country's nominal GDP in 2023, excluding inflation,
amounted to 591.48 trillion yen (about 4.21 trillion dollars).
At the same time, according to the Kyodo agency, Germany's
nominal GDP in 2023 amounted to about 4.46 trillion dollars. Thus,
at the end of last year, Japan lost its place as the third-largest
economy in the world.
This result was previously predicted by the Japanese media. It
was noted that Japan's nominal GDP in dollar terms will decrease
significantly due to the weakening of the national currency. At the
same time, Germany's GDP will grow against the background of rapid
price growth.
However, earlier this month, the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development lowered its forecast for German GDP
growth to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in 2024 and to 1.1 percent
in 2025 from 1.2 percent.
