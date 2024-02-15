               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Germany Replaces Japan As World's Third Largest Economy


2/15/2024 3:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the end of last year, Japan gave way to Germany as the third-largest economy in the world by nominal GDP in dollar terms, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to information released by the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan, the country's nominal GDP in 2023, excluding inflation, amounted to 591.48 trillion yen (about 4.21 trillion dollars).

At the same time, according to the Kyodo agency, Germany's nominal GDP in 2023 amounted to about 4.46 trillion dollars. Thus, at the end of last year, Japan lost its place as the third-largest economy in the world.

This result was previously predicted by the Japanese media. It was noted that Japan's nominal GDP in dollar terms will decrease significantly due to the weakening of the national currency. At the same time, Germany's GDP will grow against the background of rapid price growth.

However, earlier this month, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development lowered its forecast for German GDP growth to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in 2024 and to 1.1 percent in 2025 from 1.2 percent.

MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107858788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search