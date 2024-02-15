TRNC Aims At Strengthening Defence Through Diverting Investment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC),
Ersin Tatar, attended the events organised on the occasion of the
104th anniversary of the liberation of Kahramanmaraş. The president
made a speech at the event where he attended the Business World
Meeting.
Speaking in the program, Tatar said that he was very happy to be
in friendly and fraternal Turkiye.
Stating that the work carried out after the earthquakes on
February 6 in Kahramanmaraş was satisfactory, Tatar stated that the
city stands out in the fields of industry, textiles, aquaculture,
and agriculture.
Noting that Kahramanmaraş has potential in various fields, Tatar
continued his words as follows:
"The city's industrialists, tradespeople, and tradesmen have
great responsibilities. We are currently living in such an age that
it is very important to be present in trade, industry, and
production due to global warming, which we call global, and the
problems it brings, wars, epidemic periods, and increases in energy
costs, as well as the effects of the earthquake. I congratulate all
the people, industrialists, traders, producers, livestock breeders,
farmers, and tradesmen of this ancient city at the Chamber of
Commerce and Industry in Kahramanmaraş, which has made progress
after the earthquake."
Regarding investments in the field of defence industry, Tatar
said, "At another meeting in Konya, which I recently attended with
Vice President Mr. Cevdet Yılmaz, we observed the developments in
the national defence industry, that an ecosystem is being created
in different places throughout the Republic of Turkiye, and that
many different production centres that will serve each other are
being developed in this ecosystem. We observed it. This made me
very happy."
Noting that TRNC also has potential in the field of defence
industry, Tatar concluded his speech as follows:
"In the coming period, some investments can be made in the
national defence industry in the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus, because there is potential there too. From shipyards to our
ports, to all kinds of military works to be carried out there in
the blue homeland. Of course, Geçitkale Airport, Ercan Airport, and
the national defence industry are in the air. Of course, there is
serious work to be done there to ensure security. Therefore, I
congratulate each one of you. I congratulate you all. The important
thing is unity of heart. The heart is national."
