Virus Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2023-28

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Virus Filtration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The global virus filtration market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.

Virus filtration plays a pivotal role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, safeguarding products such as vaccines, antibodies, and therapeutic proteins against viral contaminants. This crucial process employs specialized membrane filters engineered to selectively capture viruses according to their size and specific attributes. By allowing smaller components like proteins to permeate while ensnaring larger viral particles, these filters ensure the safety and efficacy of medical treatments. Widely adopted across the globe, virus filtration stands as an indispensable element in the comprehensive strategy for virus clearance during the manufacture of biological products. Its efficacy underscores its significance as a standard quality assurance practice in biologics production.

Virus Filtration Market Trends and Drivers:

The global virus filtration market thrives on the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals like vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins, necessitating stringent virus filtration for safety and efficacy. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA impose strict virus clearance protocols, fueling the demand for advanced filtration technologies. Moreover, increasing chronic diseases drive the need for biological therapies, spurring the demand for dependable virus filtration solutions. Technological innovations in filtration materials and techniques further bolster market expansion by providing enhanced efficiency and scalability.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product:



Consumables



Kits and Reagents

Others

Instruments



Filtration Systems

Chromatography Systems Services

Breakup by Application:



Biologicals



Vaccines and Therapeutics



Blood and Blood Products



Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Others

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification Others

Breakup by End Use:



Biopharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutes and Research Laboratories Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Clean Cells

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

