H.E. Saeed Hareb welcomes Participating National Teams & Fans of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports council (DSC) & Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024, has called fans to attend the Championship's matches and enjoy the wonderful atmospheres of the event.



The Championship will take place from 15th to 25th Feb. 2024 at a beautiful stadium, constructed at Dubai Design District, overlooking to Dubai Water Canal, and considered as one of the splendid buildings at Sheikh Zaed Road & Khalifa Tower Area.



H.E. Saeed Hareb stated: “We welcome the participating teams & fans of multi-nationalities who will watch the Championship’s matches at this beautiful stadium, which accommodates more than 3500 spectators, and constructed particularly to host this Championship, to be held with participation of 16 of the strongest beach soccer national teams in the world. The Championship is the strongest beach soccer competition in the globe, and it is organized in collaboration between DSC, the UAE Football Association and FIFA. It is the second time for the Emirate of Dubai to host the Championship after the distinctive organization of the event in 2009”.



He added: “All participating teams have arrived, and they are finalizing preparations for the competition. We are endeavoring to provide participants with all factors of success, and we will exert hard efforts to make this version the best among all other last versions of the event. We also confirm that no efforts will be saved to organize this event in a distinctive level that conforms to the prestigious status of our country”.



H.E. the Secretary General of DSC concluded: “The UAE in general & the Emirate of Dubai in particular have become favorite global destination for beach soccer & all other sports. The international federations, global organizers & world national teams welcome the organizing of any sports event in Dubai, thanks to our wise leadership’s support to the sports sector, besides the great accumulative sports experiences of our local staff, the unique sports facilities and tourist landmarks alongside the well-based infrastructure including hotels, transport & telecommunication of the top world level. Participants & fans of multi-nationalities, from UAE & overseas, will enjoy an un-forgettable event and they will return to their homelands with wonderful memories about the Emirate of Dubai and the Championship in particular”.



The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held with participation of 16 national teams as follows: Portugal, Italy, Spain and Belarus (from Europe) / Brazil, Colombia and Argentina (from South America) / UAE, Japan, Iran and Oman (from Asia) / Egypt & Senegal (from Africa) / America, Mexico and Tahiti (from North America).



The UAE National Team, the Championship’s host, has been classified in group A with Egypt, Italy & America, while the Omani National Team will play in Group D accompanied with Brazil, Portugal and Mexico. Group B contains Spain, Iran, Tahiti & Argentina, and Group C comprises Japan, Senegal, Belarus and Colombia.







