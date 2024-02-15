Dental Implants And Abutments Market Forecast To 2033, By Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement And Procedures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Implants and Abutments Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Procedures and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Dental implants and abutments are used to replace teeth lost through trauma or poor dental health. Implants are available in tapered or parallel-walled designs. Tapered implants offer improved stability in soft bone such as the posterior maxilla, while parallel-walled implants are versatile and often used in denser, harder bone.

Dental implants are available in two materials- titanium and zirconium oxide. Titanium implants are considered more versatile, as they are available as one- or two-piece systems. Two-piece systems include the implant and an abutment. The implant is placed at the level of the bone, while the abutment is placed through the gums and supports the teeth.

Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Dental Implants & Abutments market and evolving competitive landscape:



Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Dental Implants & Abutments market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033. Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, The analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Dental Implants and Abutments market. Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Dental Implants and Abutments market.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis. Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.



Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies. Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

The model will enable you to:



Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Dental Implants & Abutments market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Dental Implants & Abutments market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Dental Implants & Abutments market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Dental Implants & Abutments market from 2015-2033. Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company Coverage:



Nobel Biocare Services AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Straumann Holding AG

Osstem Implant Co Ltd ZimVie Inc

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900