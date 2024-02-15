Azerbaijan's Tax Policy Should Incentivize Businesses To Adopt Green Initiatives, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
It is important that Azerbaijan's tax policy stimulates business
enterprises to adopt "green" initiatives.
According to Azernews , this was told by the
Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mukhtar Babayev,
at the forum "Tax System in the New Era of Development: Strategic
Goals for Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.
"The environmental factor in tax reform has now become a
powerful economic tool to promote sustainable transition worldwide.
Our tax policy encourages businesses to embrace green initiatives,
invest in sustainable energy projects, and investors who use clean
technologies to create green development.
"We can support the transition to a greener and more sustainable
economy by providing tax credits and incentives to businesses that
adopt green practices," he said.
Mukhtar Babayev also said that products produced using waste as
raw materials in Balakhani Industrial Park are exported to a number
of countries.
"The concept of recycling occupies an important place in the
modern economy. We must achieve the protection and sustainable use
of natural resources by strengthening recycling practices through
resource efficiency and zero-waste economy policies. For those who
want to build a recycling facility and engage in environmentally
friendly production using innovative technologies, Balakhani
Industrial Park has created favourable conditions.
The COP29 president said that currently 25 residents are
registered in the industrial park, and the products produced here
using waste as raw materials are exported to a number of countries.
The allocation of financial resources to combat climate change is
the main theme of COP29.
"This year is particularly significant for our country.
President Ilham Aliyev's decree declares 2024 the 'Year of
Solidarity for a Green World'. Azerbaijan will also host such a
prestigious event as the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).
This year, the attention of the international community will be
focused on our country, especially on environmental protection and
climate change mitigation. Climate finance is the main theme of
COP29.
Cutting emissions requires more funding. Global investments in
clean energy and green technologies must be increased. New
solutions and innovations must be implemented to help reduce the
negative impacts of climate change. Achieving the goals requires an
inclusive approach. and the active participation of all
stakeholders. Government, the private sector, and civil society
must work together," M. Babayev added.
