'Poacher' Trailer: Where And When You Can Watch Alia Bhatt's Crime Drama Directed By Richie Mehta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Poacher is an eight-episode criminal thriller starring a brilliant ensemble, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in prominent parts. Poacher is produced by Oscar-winning production firm QC Entertainment and developed, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta, with Alia Bhatt as the series' executive producer. On February 23, 2024, Poacher will be accessible for streaming on Prime Video in India and in 240 other countries and territories globally.

This is a hard-hitting trailer for the original crime series Poacher. Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta created, wrote, and directed the new series, which stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. Poacher is produced by QC Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production and financing business behind successful films, including Jordan Peele's Get Out and Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman.



Alia Bhatt, an actor, producer, and entrepreneur, serves as executive producer for the series. Poacher is an eight-part criminal thriller based on actual events that reveal the most excellent ivory poaching network in Indian history.

The latest addition to the Prime membership, the crime series unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi, and English, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide on February 23, with subtitles in 35+ languages.





The trailer depicts the tragic truth of elephant slaughter. It follows a varied collection of wildlife custodians, including forest crime fighters, police officers, and good Samaritans, as they work tirelessly to expose the greatest ivory poaching network in Indian history. But will the quiet victims of these illegal crimes, the helpless elephants, get the punishment they deserve? This question runs deep beneath the heart of this thought-provoking crime series. Based on historical occurrences, Poacher expertly illuminates the effects of human activities motivated by selfish gain and greed, emphasising the possible dangers to these species.

“As a global entertainment destination, at Prime Video, we have the incredible privilege of showcasing the best of Indian stories to consumers not just within the country but worldwide too. Poacher is a special story that will not just keep viewers gripped, but also evoke thought and lead to conversations on the all-important issue of wildlife crime,” shared Manish Menghani, director - content licensing, Prime Video, India.“We are incredibly excited and honored to collaborate with some of the most respected and credible names in the entertainment industry to bring this story to a global audience. From Richie Mehta - one of the most talented directors of our times, to the content powerhouse - QC Entertainment, to Alia Bhatt, who has come onboard in the capacity of an executive producer, Poacher brings the dream team together. It truly is a special story, and we can't wait for audiences to enjoy this thrilling and thought-provoking story this February.”

“Every story has a hero and when you get to meet the ones who may not wear a cape and yet are fighting against crime and injustice, you are inspired to tell their story to the world. Poacher is my tribute to wildlife crime fighters – the dedicated forest service officers, fervent members of wildlife conservation and protection organizations, animal lovers - people who are risking their lives to prevent endangering the animal species due to the personal greed of poachers,” writer, creator and director, Richie Mehta, shared.“I am sure the series will act as an eye-opener in many ways – how interdependent and complex the relationship between humans and other species is, and how any negative action can result in an environmental imbalance, leading to dire repercussions. The series received an extremely encouraging and heart-warming response from the audience at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and I am thrilled that now, with Prime Video we are taking this series wider, to audiences in around 240 countries and territories across the world.”

Executive producer Alia Bhatt shared,“Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie's powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”

“Being a part of Poacher has been a transformative experience for me. My character is intricately layered, having nuances of a strong-willed forest official with deep empathy and love for wildlife,” shared Nimisha Sajayan, who plays the determined Forest Department officer, Mala Jogi.“She is driven to bring the poachers to trial, and goes beyond the call of duty to unearth the deep and wide network of ivory smuggling. The series will compel viewers to ponder on the irreversible impact of humans' actions on animals and the environment. It is a story that needed to be told, and I am grateful to be a part of a forthright project highlighting such an important issue."

“I'm thrilled to be part of Poacher, which sensitively deals with the dire issue of animal poaching for selfish gains. The series explores the complicated world of crime, corruption, and cover-ups related to elephant ivory poaching, which was creatively and conceptually exciting,” said Roshan Mathew, who portrays the role of an NGO worker in the series, Alan Joseph.“As someone who empathizes with the cause, I feel fortunate to play a character that deeply cares about nature and works for its protection. Richie's masterful direction and the authenticity of the story make this series an exciting watch for anyone who enjoys crime dramas. With Prime Video making it available to audiences in India and over 240 countries and territories, I am hoping that Poacher will surely have a significant impact.”

“Over the course of my acting career, I have been a part of many projects, played a lot of diverse roles, and loved each one of them, but Poacher holds a special place in my repertoire and heart. From the moment I read the script, it intrigued me and compelled me to be a part of the narrative,” shared Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who plays Neel Bannerjee, the field director from the Kerala Forest Department.“The story tugs at your conscience, making you feel a myriad of emotions, from anger, rage, sadness to helplessness and hope. Such stories need to be told, to bring a deeper impact in society. It's about valuing and treasuring life in all its forms. And I am really looking forward to seeing the audiences' reactions to the series.”