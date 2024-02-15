Emraan Hashmi Confirms To Star In Adivi Sesh-Starrer ‘G2’; Says ‘The Mission Begins’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday announced that he has joined Adivi Sesh starrer upcoming spy action thriller 'Goodachari 2' (G2), and has called the script 'compelling'.

The announcement marks a significant moment in the making of this mega spy franchise. After leaving an impact with his spell bounding performance as an antagonist in 'Tiger 3', Emraan's inclusion in 'G2' adds an electrifying element to one of the country's biggest spy sagas.

The prequel 'Goodachari' starred Adivi and it carved its path to success, emerging as a blockbuster hit. Now, as the sequel unfolds, the collaboration of a prominent Bollywood actor and a South star adds a unique and exciting dimension to the project.

The first look of the film has already captured hearts, amplifying the anticipation for what lies ahead.

Emraan took to the social media and shared a picture of himself, on which it is written:“Welcome to the mission Emraan Hashmi”.

It is captioned as:“The Mission begins. The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. The ever sensational Emraan Hashmi is on board mission#G2. He is all set to enthrall everyone with his presence... shoot in progress”.

Talking about the same, Emraan said: "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Sharing the announcement on social media, Adivi wrote:“Welcoming the brilliant @THEREALEMRAAN into the #G2 universe can't wait to work with you sir... It's going to be fire.”

Adivi further said:“I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."

Producer T G Vishwa Prasad stated: "Emraan Hashmi joining G2 raises the stakes for the film. His talent aligns perfectly with the vision we have for this project. Fans can expect a cinematic spectacle like never before."

Producer Abhishek Agarwal said: "It is wonderful to have Emraan coming on board for G2. His stature and acting prowess will completely justify the weight of the character. The most awaited spy franchise gets more exciting with his addition to the team.”

Banita Sandhu will play the leading lady in the movie.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

