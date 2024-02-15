Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Kursk region on the night of February 14-15.

According to Ukrinform, Kursk region governor Roman Starovoit announced this on Telegram .

"As a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack in the Kursk district, an oil depot caught fire. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. All special services are currently working on the spot," he wrote.