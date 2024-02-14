High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Projected Steep Decline Amid Rising Technology And Environmental Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2024" has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs market has been added to a prominent market analysis platform, providing invaluable insights that underscore the sector's challenging landscape and its adaptive strategies to maintain market vitality.

Amid technological advancements and stringent environmental regulations, the HID bulbs market anticipates a substantive shift in operational and strategic focus.

With a historical analysis presenting a market value of $3.51 billion in 2023 and a projected decrease to $3.02 billion in 2024, the report reveals a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of -13.9%. Experts attribute this significant decline to various factors including technological obsolescence, higher maintenance costs, and increased environmental awareness, which have spurred a steep market shift towards more energy-efficient and eco-friendly lighting solutions.

This research presents an analysis that signifies widespread industry ramifications, with forecasts showing a further decline to $1.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of -15.5%. Market dynamics such as advancements in LED technology, smart lighting controls, and the increasing adoption of sustainable and recyclable materials are poised to redefine the HID bulbs landscape significantly.

Despite these challenges, the research highlights certain drivers sustaining market interest, such as the necessity for high-luminance solutions in sectors such as automotive, where HID headlamps provide superior illumination compared to traditional options. Additionally, the report indicates that burgeoning infrastructure investments worldwide are catalyzing demand for robust lighting solutions.

In light of stringent energy efficiency regulations constraining the market, manufacturers are pivoting to innovate and technologically advance their offerings. The report underscores the strategic collaborations and mergers & acquisitions undertaken by major players aiming to consolidate market presence and expand their technological competencies.

Insights provided by the research document highlight the dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the HID bulbs market, leading in 2023, and delve into the future positioning of different geographic sectors and categories including metal halide, high-pressure sodium, and xenon arc lights.

The report serves as a vital tool for various market stakeholders, offering an h2 quantitative and qualitative analysis of product types, operating modes, distribution channels, and applications spanning industrial, agricultural, medical sectors, and more.



Comprehensive overview of the current HID bulbs market status with projections on future trends and factors influencing the market.

Insights into regional dominance and growth prospects across different geographic locations.

Crucial industry drivers and restraints providing a balanced outlook on market dynamics. Strategic perspectives on industry consolidation and technological innovation by leading market participants.

The latest research report presents an indispensable knowledge base for understanding the evolving dynamics of the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs market, shaping its progression, and equipping businesses with the foresight required to adapt to a rapidly changing industry ecosystem.

Companies Profiled



Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Lithonia Lighting

Bulbrite Industries Inc.

Contrac Lighting

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.

Feit Electric Company

General Electric Company

Halonix Limited

Havells India Limited

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo S.A.

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Hubbell Incorporated

First SOURCE Electrical LLC

PAK

Yankon Group Co. Ltd.

Cnlight Co. Ltd.

Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.

Sylvania

Eaton Corporation

Robertson Worldwide

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Ushio America Inc.

Venture Lighting International Inc.

Westinghouse Lighting Corporation

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.

American Electric Lighting

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Narva Lichtquellen GmbH & Co. KG

Neolux Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets