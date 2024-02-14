Air Defence, Drones And F-16S: Umerov Reports On Results Of Ramstein Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defence Minister Rustem Umerov informed about the results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"AIR DEFENCE . We are strengthening our air defence with both systems and missiles. The Coalition for Integrated Air and Missile Defence has officially started its work. 15 countries have already joined," the minister said.

Umerov expressed his gratitude to Germany, France and the United States for their leadership in this matter.

With regard to artillery systems and shells, including their joint production, the Defence Minister said that work is ongoing and there are already results.

As part of the agreements with partners on the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, everything is on schedule.

"Drones. There will be more. We are strengthening our cooperation with partners in the area of unmanned systems. Today, we have officially launched the Drone Coalition. Eight countries have already joined: Sweden, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Latvia," Umerov said.

He thanked Latvia for its leadership in this area.

According to the minister, 20 countries have officially joined the mine action coalition. He thanked Lithuania for its leadership.

The defence minister also expressed his gratitude to the United States of America and his American colleague Lloyd Austin, who chaired the meeting.

"We have the support of our partners. We are working to drive the Russians out of our territories - both on land, at sea and in the sky," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on Wednesday, 14 February, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin officially opened the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group by addressing the participants online.

Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook