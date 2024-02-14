S. Korea Established Diplomatic Relations With Cuba

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Feb 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba, by exchanging official letters in New York, South Korea's foreign ministry said, yesterday.

The letters were exchanged between the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, to set up their ambassador-level diplomatic ties, the Seoul ministry said.

The ministry said, the established diplomatic relations were an important turning point for South Korea, to strengthen and expand diplomacy in Latin America, noting that, it would contribute to the expansion of substantial cooperation between the two countries.

About 14,000 South Koreans had annually visited Cuba before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade between the countries amounted to 21 million U.S. dollars in 2022.

Cuba approved Republic of Korea, official name of South Korea, in 1949, but exchanges between the two countries had been cut off, since Cuba's socialist revolution in 1959.– NNN-YONHAP