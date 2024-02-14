What China Sends Russia Is 'None Of EU's Business'

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Beijing has expressed its opposition after media reports said the European Union is going to sanction some Chinese companies that have shipped dual-use products to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged that it is aware of the media reports, which said the EU will announce its sanctions against dozens of companies on February 24 – the day that marks the two-year anniversary of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“China firmly opposes illegal sanctions or 'long-arm jurisdiction' against China on the grounds of cooperation between China and Russia,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry did not hold its regular media briefings this week due to the Chinese New Year holidays.

Citing a 91-page document it obtained, Bloomberg reported on February 8 that the EU has proposed to sanction 55 companies and more than 60 individuals and accuse them of supporting Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. But the report, for legal reasons, did not name the companies.

Other media reports said some of the companies that will be curbed are based in Hong Kong, Serbia, India and Turkey. They said three companies are in mainland China and four others are in Hong Kong.