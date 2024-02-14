Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size, Industry Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases a report titled“ Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report by Frequency Band (S-band, X-band, Ku/K/Ka Band), Application (Air to Ground, Air to Sea, Air to Air), End User (Military, Commercial), and Region 2024-2032 ”, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.
What is the market size of airborne fire control radar?
The global airborne fire control radar market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2024-2032.
What is Airborne Fire Control Radar ?
Airborne fire control radar (AFCR) is a radar system used in the aerospace and defense sectors. It is designed to detect and track both aerial and ground-based threats, such as enemy aircraft, missiles, and ships. It can determine the location, speed, direction, and characteristics of potential targets by analyzing echoes. It allows for timely and accurate engagement of hostile forces while minimizing the risk to the aircraft and its crew. It plays a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of military aircraft by providing precise target tracking, identification, and fire control solutions. It assists in ensuring the accuracy and effectiveness of weapon systems carried by military aircraft and enhancing the operational efficiency and safety of airborne missions. Besides this, it aids in minimizing collateral damage during military operations while avoiding harm to civilians and infrastructure. As it is beneficial in reducing the likelihood of missed targets, the demand for AFCR is increasing across the globe.
The rising demand for advanced AFCRs to enhance national security currently represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. In addition, the increasing need to upgrade existing military aircraft with radar systems is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for AFCRs, as they reduce the risk of accidental collisions, is offering a favorable market outlook.
Additionally, the rising integration of AFCRs with electronic warfare capabilities to counter electronic countermeasures and jamming is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, the incorporation of AFCRs with next-generation fighter aircraft, such as the F-35 and F-22, to offer enhanced situational awareness is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing utilization of AFCRs in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions is providing lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.
Moreover, advancements in radar technology, including active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology to make AFCRs more capable and attractive to defense forces, are positively influencing the market.
Leading Companies Operating in the Global Airborne Fire Control Radar Industry:
Airbus SE Aselsan A.S. (Turkish Armed Forces Foundation) BAE Systems plc General Dynamics Corporation Israel Aerospace Industries Leonardo S.p.A. Lockheed Martin Corporation Northrop Grumman Corporation Raytheon Technologies Corporation Saab AB Thales Group
Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Frequency Band:
S-band X-band Ku/K/Ka Band
Breakup by Application:
Air to Ground Air to Sea Air to Air
Breakup by End User:
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance Market Outlook Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
