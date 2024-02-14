David Palmer To Join Global Blockchain Show 2024 As A Speaker

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Global Blockchain Show will have David Palmer, Chief Product Officer, Co-founder, Vodafone's Digital Asset Broker (DAB) Platform, Vadafone, to speak as a panelist at Grand Hyatt Dubai from 16-17 April 2024.

One of the largest blockchain gatherings is all set to take place in 2024 in Dubai with the Global Blockchain Show curated by the blockchain-based organization, VAP Group. The event will be hosted at the location of Grand Hyatt Dubai, UAE where more than 7000 attendees, 3000 companies, 300 keynote speakers, and 120 sponsors will get to interact and participate in engaging panel discussions and workshops from 16-17 April 2024.

The event will have world-renowned blockchain experts from various corners of the world who will unite with the agenda to promote the blockchain industry through networking, blockchain sessions, and learning.

David Palmer is one of the leaders in the blockchain space for Vodafone Business, a recognized Blockchain thought leader, and an expert on digital technologies, new business models, DeFi, digital identity, AI, the Metaverse, and IoT.

Palmer opened up about his role at the Global Blockchain Show and said, "This conference comes at a critical time in the evolution of new innovative technologies like AI, fintech, Web3, and the role of blockchain in this technological convergence as part of a new digital operating system for a new digital world will be critical. I am looking forward to discussing the next steps in 2024 and beyond!"

About Global Blockchain Show

VAP Group, a blockchain and Web3 platform, recently announced the final dates for the Global Blockchain Show, to redefine the realms of blockchain technology. The eagerly anticipated conference will bring together industry leaders, pioneers, and visionaries from various countries for an exceptional meeting of blockchain's power to transform the world.

Be a part of the Global Blockchain Show 2024 with the most dynamic gathering of the brightest blockchain experts from 16th - 17th April 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Dubai. People from different walks of life will converge to explore the potential of the advanced blockchain technology. From inspiring speeches and panel discussions to hands-on workshops, VAP Group's Global Blockchain Show promises to explore blockchain's groundbreaking applications and potential across various industries. #GlobalBlockchainShow2024 will be more than just an event, catalyzing the advancement of decentralized solutions, innovative paradigms, and digital economies.

