Ocugen To Host Clinical Showcase In New York City On Wednesday, February 21, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlighting updates on OCU400 Phase 3 clinical trial starting early 2024



Featuring thought leaders in gene therapy and OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial patient

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (Ocugen or the Company) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that it will host an in-person Clinical Showcase on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-noon ET at the Nasdaq Market Site in Times Square, New York City.

The Clinical Showcase will provide an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Phase 3 trial of OCU400-including more specifics on study design and the broad indication for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, as well as a clinical study update from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of OCU400. A panel discussion will offer background on the genesis of modifier gene therapy and how this potential first-in-class treatment approach has evolved from the lab into the clinic.

Ocugen presenters include:



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO & Co-founder

Mike Shine, SVP Commercial Dr. Arun Upadhyay, CSO & Head of R&D



Panelists include:



Dr. Lejla Vajzovic, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology with Tenure, Director of Duke Vitreoretinal Fellowship Program at Duke Eye Center and Duke University School of Medicine

Dr. Byron Lam, Professor of Ophthalmology, Dr. Mark J. Daily, Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology at the University of Miami

Dr. Neena Haider, inventor of modifier gene therapy, CEO & CSO Shifa Precision, faculty at Harvard Medical School OCU400 Phase 1/2 clinical trial patient who has completed 12 months of therapy

Nasdaq requires advance registration from attendees and registration can be done by contacting Tiffany Hamilton at ... .

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient's lives through courageous innovation-forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

