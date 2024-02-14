Reem Shaikh Crushes On Co-Star Jennifer Winget This Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Reem Sameer Shaikh expressed her love for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' co-star Jennifer Winget, revealing that if she could pen an old-school letter on Valentine's Day, it would be addressed to her.

This year holds an extra dose of excitement for Reem, as she finds a crush on the sets of her new series 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Keeping up with the spirit of Valentine's Day, Reem revealed which co-star got her all mushy and fell head over heels in love.

Reem shared: "I experienced love at first sight as a 10-year-old kid with none other than Jenny, aka Jennifer Winget. This Valentine's Day, I'm seizing the opportunity to express my admiration and feelings for her. It's truly destiny that has intricately woven our paths together through this wonderful show, 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'."

"Stepping onto the set for the first time, my inner fan girl was in full swing, but I had to keep a calm exterior, striking the right balance. If I could pen an old-school letter this Valentine's Day, it would definitely be addressed to Jennifer, telling her how much I adore her and what a beautiful person she is inside out, and asking her if she will be my Galentine?" added Reem.

Playing a multifaceted character in the show, with shades of grey, Reem brings forth the elements of angst, revenge, and relentless ambition.

The show also stars Karan Wahi, and is streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

sp/kvd