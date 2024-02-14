'Putin Would Be Assassinated If...' Elon Musk On Why Russian President Will Not Back Out Of Ukraine (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a forum hosted on X Spaces, part of Elon Musk's social media platform, the billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, sparking debate among US Republican senators. Musk expressed scepticism regarding the likelihood of Russian President Vladimir Putin losing the war in Ukraine, aligning with Senator Ron Johnson's assertion that such an outcome was improbable. The discussion, held on Monday, also featured JD Vance of Ohio, Mike Lee of Utah, Vivek Ramaswamy, and David Sacks, among others.

Criticism was directed at a Senate bill aimed at providing further assistance to Ukraine, with Musk echoing sentiments that prolonging the war would not benefit the country. He urged Americans to reach out to their elected representatives regarding the bill, emphasizing that the proposed spending would not effectively aid Ukraine's cause.

Musk's views on the conflict have drawn attention previously, with scepticism about Ukraine's ability to secure victory and scepticism regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeals for aid. Despite accusations of being a Putin apologist, Musk emphasized his companies' efforts, such as SpaceX's provision of Starlink internet service to Ukraine, which has played a crucial role in maintaining communication amidst the conflict.

Musk's stance contrasts starkly with President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's positions, who advocate for supporting Ukraine's defense to deter autocratic aggression. While the Senate continued deliberations on the bill, Musk emphasized the importance of prioritizing border security measures.

Expressing concern for the loss of lives on both sides of the conflict, Musk questioned the wisdom of pursuing Putin's ouster, suggesting that his successor might prove to be even more formidable. The remarks underscore Musk's complex perspective on geopolitical affairs and his role in shaping discourse on critical global issues.