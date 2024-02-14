Interact Software Singled Out As A Market Leading Intranet Platform In Three Prestigious Reports

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Interact Software (Interact), a best-of-breed intranet software solution for global enterprises, has achieved the unique feat of being named as a leading platform by three of the industry's most prestigious digital workplace reports, the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Experience-Centric Intelligent Digital Workspaces 2024, and the ClearBox Consulting Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms report.

Following the naming of Interact as a“Leader” in both the Gartner and IDC MarketScape reports, January's 2024 ClearBox Consulting“Choice” award means that Interact has now been selected as a top pick for medium and large-sized enterprises seeking to improve internal communication and elevate employee experience.

Of this latest award, Interact CEO, Simon Dance, said:

“Being named as a leading platform by any of these three comprehensive assessments of the intranet software market is an honor, but to be named a top choice by all three is truly remarkable. That recognition is a testament to the incredible hard work and collaboration of everyone at Interact.”

“Spurred on by the advancements that artificial intelligence now makes possible, the seismic transformations that workplaces have experienced in recent years will continue in 2024. This trend is something that all of the key industry reports have recognized, and clearly Interact is leading the way in continuing to deliver a stable, secure enterprise choice while also embedding AI-powered intranet features that benefit businesses and their employees.”

In its independent Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms report, ClearBox Consulting identifies the top products businesses should consider when searching for an intranet. Of the 20 products that received highly detailed reviews in this year's report, only seven received ClearBox's“Choice” designation, which signifies that they're the top performing options on the market.



In its 30+ page review of the Interact platform, ClearBox's experts described Interact as“an attractive, well-established product packed with powerful features to meet the needs of a diverse workforce.”

The intranet consultancy added:

“Their experience in the intranet market is clear to see in this feature-rich, user-friendly platform. Interact is an attractive standalone product that offers strong functionality across the board.”

Interact's strengths included an industry leading content management system, effective cross-channel content promotion and employee advocacy tools, and cutting-edge use of generative AI. These features – and many more – help complex organizations to create, distribute, and measure the impact of internal content and communications for dispersed workers in every sector.



Read more about Interact's unprecedented intranet awards sweep at the Interact Software website .

About Interact

Interact supplies over 1,000 organizations with an award-winning employee experience platform that boosts productivity and drives engagement. Through enterprise-grade intranet software and decades of expertise, Interact provides Fortune 500, FTSE 250, and globally recognized brands such as Levi Strauss & Co., Domino's, and Teva Pharmaceuticals with a powerful way to inform and connect their greatest asset: their people.



Interact has offices in Manchester and New York and operates across the whole of the US and Canada, EMEA, and Australia.

Media Contact

Company Name: Interact Software

Contact Person: Marketing Department

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

