Dmitry Medvedev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

I sincerely congratulate you on your landslide victory in the early presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The results of the voting is a clear evidence of the recognition of your services to Azerbaijan and the unequivocal support for the course you pursue to increase the welfare of the population and enhance the international reputation of the country.

Your personal contribution to the improvement of great cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan can hardly be overestimated. I am sure that the comprehensive expansion of allied interaction meets the interests of our peoples and help strengthen the security in the South Caucasus and Caspian region.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you new success, as well as prosperity and progress to the Azerbaijani people.

Best regards,

Dmitry Medvedev,

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation"