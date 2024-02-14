Syria well prepared for conflict with Israel

(MENAFN) In a clear and assertive statement, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad declared Syria's full readiness to defend its territory in the event of a potential military conflict with Israel. Speaking during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus, the ministers discussed joint support for Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



Mekdad emphasized Syria's historical resistance against Israel since 1948, highlighting the country's readiness to engage in wars while underscoring its determination to decide the timing and strategy. The importance of the Golan Heights, a region in southwestern Syria controlled by Israel since 1967, was emphasized, with Mekdad stating that ending the Israeli occupation of the Golan Heights is a top priority. He affirmed Syria's willingness to pay the price for liberation operations.



The Syrian foreign minister also condemned the "illegitimate" presence of United States and Turkish forces in the country, emphasizing the need for their withdrawal. Amir-Abdollahian echoed this sentiment, denouncing the "illegal presence of foreign troops in Syria" and accusing the United States and Israel of committing "genocide" against the Palestinians.



The recent United States airstrikes in Syria, responding to rocket and drone attacks on American bases in the region, were discussed. The Pentagon justified the strikes by targeting Iran-linked militant groups responsible for a January 28 bombing in Jordan that resulted in the death of three American soldiers. Syria has condemned these airstrikes as "illegal" under international law.



This article explores the strong stance taken by Syria in the face of potential military conflict with Israel, delving into the historical context, regional dynamics, and the broader implications for the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. The statements from Syrian and Iranian officials underscore the complexities of the geopolitical landscape, raising concerns about the continued presence of foreign forces in Syria and the escalating tensions in the region.





MENAFN14022024000045015687ID1107849424