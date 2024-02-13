KAFD Launches 'Tamkeen' Project To Boost Political Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) on Tuesday launched the Tamkeen (“Empowerment” in English) project to support political initiatives, coinciding with the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah.



The initiative, which shows the KAFD's commitment as a national institution to support the Kingdom's efforts to promote political engagement, is in line with the political modernisation process led by His Majesty.

The concept of the project focuses on providing financial support to projects, ideas and initiatives that contribute to strengthen and serve the political modernisation agenda through collaborative efforts between public and private sector entities and civil society organisations.

It aims to raise political awareness in society, promote youth and women's participation in various political spheres, revitalise the political parties within local communities, and foster an environment that empowers and equips young leaders with the necessary tools for effective political engagement.

The project targets civil society organisations and non-profit institutions involved in political awareness-raising activities. Eligible projects will receive financial support, ranging from JD10,000 to JD35,000.

Interested parties can apply for financial support by filling in the application form available at between the 13th February and 10th March.