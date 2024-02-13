Flash News: OKX And NAVI Protocol Team Up To Launch 50,000 NAVX Web3 Giveaway Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 14, 2024.



OKX and NAVI Protocol Team Up to Launch 50,000 NAVX Web3 Giveaway Campaign



OKX has teamed up with NAVI Protocol , a one-stop liquidity protocol on the Sui blockchain, to host a giveaway campaign . The campaign aims to give away 50,000 NAVX tokens to 200 lucky users who successfully verify their OKX Wallet, follow and retweet @NAVI Protocol and @OKXWeb3 on X (formerly known as Twitter), and leave their SUI address in this Google form .



200 winners will be randomly selected, each receiving 250 NAVX tokens. This is a remarkable chance for participants to dive into NAVI Protocol with OKX Wallet and claim a share of a 50,000 NAVX prize pool. The giveaway period is set from February 9 to 29.

More details on the giveaway campaign are available here .

