Lightning Strikes Football Player During Friendly Match In Indonesia

Doha, Qatar: A footballer in Indonesia died tragically after being struck by lightning while playing a friendly match in Indonesia recently.

The 35-year-old Septian Raharja was playing a friendly match when lightning strikes and he collapses on field. The horrifying incident that took place on Saturday, February 10, 2024, was captured on a video shared across social media.

Local media reported that he was still breathing when he was carried to the hospital but was later on pronounced dead.

This happened at a friendly match between 2 FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang at Siliwangi Stadium in Bandung, West Java.

Media reports stated that Raharja suffered severe burns to his chest and thighs and was the only player to be struck.

The video can be seen on X here .