Exagrid Appoints Rohan Cook As AVP Of APAC Sales

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced the appointment of Rohan Cook as the new AVP of Sales in the APAC region.

“I am looking forward to working with the ExaGrid teams located throughout the region, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India & SAARC, Japan, South Korea, Singapore & the ASEAN nations. We will be working with reseller channel partners in each of these countries to provide ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to more organizations in APAC to help them solve their backup challenges, ensure ransomware recovery, and protect their data,” said Rohan Cook. ExaGrid can be a backup storage target for 25 backup applications including: Veeam, Commvault, Veritas NetBackup, and many others.

Rohan Cook recently joined ExaGrid after working with technology startups for the last two years in his own business. Prior to that, Rohan worked for IBM, Cisco, EMC, Verizon and Symend in technology, sales and regional leadership roles. Rohan has lived in Singapore and the US, and currently resides in Sydney, Australia.

“ExaGrid is continuing to expand globally and now has over 4,100 active customer installations in more than 80 countries. The APAC region is a crucial area of growth and a major focus of the company in 2024,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We are pleased to welcome Rohan Cook, who will lead the APAC sales team and grow our partnerships in the channel throughout the region.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn . See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories . ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

