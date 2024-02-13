PM Modi Launches 'Muft Bijli Yojana' To Provide 300 Units Electricity Per Month: Here's How To Apply

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to provide free electricity to its beneficiaries. As per the scheme, the central government will provide 300 units of free electricity per month to its beneficiaries by investing worth ₹75,000 crores. The free electricity scheme was earlier announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim budget speech on Februrary 1.“To further sustainable development and people's well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month,” wrote PM Modi in his post on X. In his series of X posts, PM Modi also gave the link to directly apply for the link also said that Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions, under the scheme.
\"At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people,\" PM Modi said urged all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at - to apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana?-Visit the official website of PM Suryaghar: gov on Apply for Rooftop Solar.- In the next step, people need to register themselves by entering details like State, District, Consumer Account Number, and Electricity Distribution Company.-Then select the option to apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form.-Now, applicants have to wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Only those who have received approval from DISCOM can install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.-Once installation is over, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.-After the installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, people will generate a commissioning certificate from the portal.-After receiving the commissioning report, people have to submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal to receive a subsidy within 30 days to the government, the solar panel scheme is expected to generate savings of up to ₹15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity. Notably, the savings will also be generated by selling the surplus to the distribution companies charging electric vehicles, entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation, and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.
