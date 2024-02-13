USCIS Approves Form I-956F Exemplar Application For Twin Lakes Georgia (Loan) Rural EB-5 Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce that USCIS has now approved multiple Form I-956F exemplar applications for its Twin Lakes Georgia rural EB-5 project .



“In December, Twin Lakes Georgia received its first I-956F approval,” said Sam Silverman, a managing partner of EB5AN.“Now, we are thrilled to announce another approval of Form I-956F. The project has been approved by USCIS as an equity offering and as a loan offering. This is tremendous news for the project's EB-5 investors.”



Form I-956F approval means that the project's documents have been reviewed by USCIS and were found to be compliant with the EB-5 program. This means that USCIS has accepted not only Twin Lakes Georgia's rural designation and job creation methodology, but it has accepted the project's secured loan structure and other key EB-5 investor protections.



Silverman added,“While Twin Lakes Georgia has always been a low-risk project, I-956F approval confirms it. The key factors that lower risk for this project are compliant with the EB-5 program. With the Kolter Group as the developer, all jobs already created, unparalleled financial security, and USCIS project approval, the immigration and financial risk to EB-5 investors really couldn't be lower. An EB-5 investor in Twin Lakes Georgia has only to prove a legal source of funds, and he or she should receive a permanent Green Card.”



Under the EB-5 program, a regional center must file Form I-956F for each of its projects. If USCIS denies this project application, the project's EB-5 investors' immigrant petitions will also be denied.



“With this latest approval, EB5AN maintains its perfect record of compliance with USCIS,” said Mike Schoenfeld, the other managing partner of EB5AN.“We always do our best to make sure our projects fully comply with the EB-5 program, but we cannot know whether USCIS will approve a project until we receive the approval notice. With another approval for Twin Lakes Georgia, our EB-5 investors can invest with confidence knowing that USCIS has, on multiple occasions, reviewed and accepted the project as compliant.”



Twin Lakes Georgia is a best-in-class rural EB-5 project. The project involves the development of a 1,300 single-family home community for active adults age 55+. With construction well underway, enough jobs have already been created for all of the project's current EB-5 investors. Home sales remain strong , and the project is already profitable.



The project is being developed by the Kolter Group, one of the largest private home developers in the Southeast. Kolter has a perfect track record of completing its projects and repaying its debts. All EB-5 investments in Kolter projects have either been repaid or remain in good standing.



Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.



EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN's portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.

