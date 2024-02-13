IHG Owners Association Announces 2024 Global Board Of Directors, Led By Chair Nellie Dhanji

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IHG Owners Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Nellie Dhanji as the Chair of its Global Board of Directors for 2024. Dhanji currently serves as Vice President of Operations and Legal Counsel for Stanley Park Investments Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Dhanji's tenure within the Association spans several years, during which she has made significant contributions to various committees and task forces, including the Digital & Distribution and Loyalty Committees and Emerging Leaders Network.

Nellie Dhanji, 2024 IHG Owners Association Chair

A native of Calgary, Dhanji pursued her undergraduate degree at Queen's University before completing her legal education in the United Kingdom. She began her legal career in London before returning to her hometown and subsequently being admitted to the Alberta Bar in 2011. With a background in corporate and real estate law, Dhanji has since transitioned into managing her family's real estate portfolio, primarily consisting of hotels. She currently overseas the asset management, development and operations of her family-owned IHG-branded hotels, in addition to running her own law practice. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association.

In assuming her role as 2024 Chair of the Association, Dhanji expresses her commitment to driving owner profitability while also fostering diversity, equity and inclusion within the Association. She remarks, "I am honored to assume the role of 2024 Chair of the Association, especially as the first woman to take on the role. Together with the Global Board of Directors and the Association's management team, we aim to support owners while driving a renewed focus on diversity and equity activities, ensuring that all voices within the Association and wider hospitality community are represented."

Throughout her career, Dhanji has garnered numerous accolades and achievements, showcasing her dedication and leadership within the industry. Her appointment has been met with enthusiasm by John Muehlbauer, CEO of the Association, who emphasizes Dhanji's capacity to advocate effectively for owners and operators worldwide. Muehlbauer states, "Dhanji's expertise as a business leader and hotelier positions her to effectively advocate for IHG owners and operators around the world. With her leadership, I know we will deliver on our ongoing mission to strengthen the returns on owners' investments in IHG hotels."

Outside her professional endeavors, Dhanji enjoys spending time with her husband and two young daughters and engaging in activities such as skiing, cooking and traveling.

The IHG Owners Association is also pleased to announce its 2024 Global Board of Directors:



Nellie Dhanji, Chair – Vice President of Operations & Legal Counsel, Stanley Park Investments, Ltd.

Mark Zipperer, Chair Elect & AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Pride Hospitality, LLC

Euan McGlashan, Treasurer & AMER Member at Large – Co-founder & CEO, Valor Hospitality

Prakash Maggan, Secretary & AMER Member at Large – Principal & CFO, Rainmaker Hospitality

Navroz Saju, Immediate Past Chair Advisor – Founder & Principal, Hotel Development & Management Group (HDG) Hotels

Deepesh Kholwadwala, Past Chair Committee Representative – President & CEO, Sun Capital Hotels

John Muehlbauer, IHG Owners Association CEO

Susan Bland, Europe Regional Representative – Director, ESG, RBH Hospitality Management

Vijay Patel, AMER Regional Representative – President, A-1 Hospitality Group

Rodger Powell, MEAA Regional Representative – Managing Director, Tourism & Hospitality Services AustralAsia (THSA)

Juan Carlos Alvarez, AMER Member at Large – CEO, Holiday Inn Buenavista

Shazma Charania, AMER Member at Large – President, Zainul & Shazma (ZS) Holdings

Chris Green, AMER Member at Large – President, Remington Hotels

Sean Lowe, Europe Member at Large – CEO, Atlas Hotels Group

Asad Malik, AMER Member at Large – President & CEO, Amerilodge Group

Manish Patel, AMER Member at Large – CEO, MKP Management, Inc.

David Wespiser, AMER Member at Large – Founding Partner, Hotel Development Services, LLC Jolyon Bulley, IHG Representative – CEO, IHG Americas

The IHG Owners Association, originally established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson in 1955, is the only association of its kind in the hotel industry. The global, not-for profit organization represents the interests of more than 4,000 owners of IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) properties around the world. The Association helps strengthen owners' returns on their investments in IHG hotels by advocating on behalf of its members to IHG leadership on standards and initiatives related to hotel operations and issues facing the wider hospitality industry. The IHG family of brands includes Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, VignetteTM Collection, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, vocoTM, Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, GarnerTM Hotels, avidTM hotels, Staybridge Suites®, Atwell SuitesTM and Candlewood Suites®. For additional information, visit .

