Compass Group Canada Named As A 2024 Best Workplaces™ With Most Trusted Executive Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Group Canada, the country's leading foodservice and hospitality company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 2024 Best WorkplacesTM with Most Trusted Executive Teams by Great Place to Work®.



The 2024 Best WorkplacesTM with Most Trusted Executive Teams list is created based on direct feedback from employees across a wide range of organizations who participate in the Great Place to Work® Trust Index survey. To qualify for inclusion on the Most Trusted Executive Teams list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and have received high scores from their employees on the Trust Index survey.

"Our 25,000 associates are the heartbeat of our company. As leaders, there is no greater success than knowing the people we work with trust us and feel truly valued,” said Saajid Khan, CEO Compass Group Canada and ESS North America.“Each day, our associates bring their unique talents and passion to the table, and together, we create something truly extraordinary for our clients and guests. This recognition is not just about our executive team; it's a celebration of every associate who makes Compass Group Canada a great place to work,” he said.

Compass Group Canada's leadership team established a“Leadership Commitment” in 2019 that has set the framework for their approach.“We Care, We Share, We Dream, We Deliver” is the commitment that all associates within the organization have pledged to one another – starting with the executive team. This commitment plays a critical role in building trust within the organization, ensuring that every team member, feels respected and supported. Some of Compass Group Canada's most noteworthy leadership initiatives include:



CEO Breakfast program – frontline Unit Managers are invited to share operational wins and roadblocks with senior executives during a series of 6 to 8 breakfast meetings held each year. This feedback is then used to support continuous improvement across business operations.

Award-winning associate recognition programs – Compass Group Canada's annual 'Be A Star' recognition program recognizes over 1,000 frontline associates with in-the-moment financial awards, concluding with gala events in Orlando and Toronto to celebrate top winners across the country. Associates are also recognized through the company's Crystal and Hero Awards Programs and through peer-to-peer“recognition badges” which saw more than 60,000 recognition messages sent last year. Executive Sponsors for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Councils – senior executives serve as Executive Sponsors in Compass Group Canada's Diversity and Inclusion Action Councils (DIACs), including Pride Alliance, BIPOC (Black Indigenous and People of Colour), Wolfpack (Women of Leadership and Fun) and just now Mental Health and Wellness groups, with over 190 passionate volunteers across the organization under each DIAC.



“We are committed to delivering the best employee experience in the industry by creating a culture and a community where our associates feel heard, valued, and empowered. That experience is driven by our leadership team, in direct partnership with our associates and their unwavering support of this vision.” said Lauren Davey, chief people and culture officer.“This recognition is truly special because it seeks feedback directly from our associates and evaluates trust – which is arguably the cornerstone of any great relationship. We are grateful to our associates for putting their trust in us and for truly being the best team in the industry,” she said.

Compass Group Canada has been Great Place to Work® certified since 2019 and achieved the 2022 Best WorkplacesTM in Canada list. For more information about Compass Group Canada and its commitment to delivering the best employee experience, please visit compass-canada . For those interested in joining Compass Group Canada's team, click here to view open roles.

About Compass Group Canada



Compass Group Canada is the leading provider of foodservice and support services in Canada, with over 25,000 associates across 2,100 locations nationwide. Their expertise spans diverse sectors and specialties, including sports venues, dining rooms, schools, hospitals, oil rigs, remote camps, vending services and facilities management. Compass Group Canada on a mission to be the country's most innovative foodservice provider, aiming to redefine the industry through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking approaches that positively impact people, performance and purpose. Compass Group Canada is committed to using their size and scale for good and has established a Planet Promise commitment of Net Zero GHG by 2050. Through tailored hospitality solutions and dedication to excellence, Compass Group Canada is shaping the future of foodservice and support services in Canada.

Compass Group Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures in 2021, 2022 and 2023, an award recognizing best-in-class Canadian organizations for having cultures that help enhance performance and competitive advantage, as well as a Great Place to Work® in 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, as a, Best WorkplacesTM in Canada in 2022, Best WorkplacesTM with Most Trusted Executive Teams in 2024, and as a GTA Top Employer in 2023 and 2021. To learn more, visit , LinkedIn and Instagram .

About Great Place to Work®:



Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best WorkplaceTM lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at

Media Contact

Compass Group Canada

Courtney Gardner – Director, Corporate Communications

...

647-633-5420

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at