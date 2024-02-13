Biogas Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Biogas Plant Global Market Report 2024
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033 The biogas plant market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Biogas Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the Biogas market size is predicted to reach $6.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.
The growth in the Biogas market is due to the growing use of renewable sources of energy. Europe region is expected to hold the largest Biogas market share . Major players in the Biogas market include A2A SpA, AB Holding SpA, Agraferm GmbH, Air Liquide SA, Ameresco Inc., Biofrigas Sweden AB, BTS Biogas SRL/GmbH, Carbotech Gas Systems GmbH.
Biogas Market Segments
.By Biogas Plant Type: Small-Scale Digesters, Medium-To-Large-Scale Digesters
.By Digester type: Dry Anaerobic Digestion, Wet Anaerobic Digestion
.By Feedstock: Energy Crops, Agriculture Residue, Bio-Municipal Waste, Other Feedstocks
.By Application: Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation
.By Geography: The global Biogas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
A biogas plant is a structure that offers digestion conditions devoid of oxygen. Waste can be transformed into sustainable fertilizer and biogas with this technology.
